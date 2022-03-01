Prescribed burns planned this week on Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Pinetop-Lakeside

The Lakeside Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests is planning prescribed burns in the coming weeks near Woodland Lake Park, southwest of Pinetop-Lakeside.

The project is spread across approximately 104 acres. The date of the planned burn will be dependent on favorable weather conditions.

A closure order of the Woodland Lake area will be in effect during and post prescribed fire until conditions are assessed and deemed safe to re-open.

Smoke may be visible along Hwy 260 in the Pinetop-Lakeside area but is not expected to impact travel. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.

Information on air quality and active prescribed burns is on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage: www.azdeq.gov.