Bullhead City man sentenced for threatening to kill Nancy Pelosi

A Bullhead City man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for threatening to kill the U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives.

77-year-old Steven Arthur Martis, was found guilty of calling Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Washington District Office on January 17, 2021, and leaving two (2) voicemails in which he threatened to kill her.

Prior to this incident, the FBI had warned Martis about making similar phone calls in the past. A judge sentenced Martis on Friday, his prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.