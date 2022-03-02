© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Bullhead City man sentenced for threatening to kill Nancy Pelosi

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 2, 2022 at 5:57 AM MST
Pelosi
Credit: AP
/
Creator: J. Scott Applewhite
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters just after the Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Obama-era health care law, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A Bullhead City man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for threatening to kill the U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives.

77-year-old Steven Arthur Martis, was found guilty of calling Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Washington District Office on January 17, 2021, and leaving two (2) voicemails in which he threatened to kill her.

Prior to this incident, the FBI had warned Martis about making similar phone calls in the past. A judge sentenced Martis on Friday, his prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

