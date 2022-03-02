Flagstaff to lift indoor mask mandate at city facilities, including libraries, ice rink

The Flagstaff City Council during its March 1st meeting decided to update mask requirements in City facilities to match new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Effective Monday, March 7th, 2022, masks will no longer be required indoors at City facilities or for entry into public areas including City Hall, the Visitors Center, Flagstaff Aquaplex, Jay Lively Ice Arena, and the city’s two public libraries, among other places.

Masks are still required at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, as it’ governed by requirements from the federal Transportation Security Administration.

City officials say, although masking will no longer be required, they encourage people to mask to their comfort and risk level.

The CDC currently lists Coconino County’s community COVID-19 level as “medium.”