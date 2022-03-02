Yavapai College to offer eight week classes this spring

Yavapai College will offer an array of late start classes this spring semester. All of the classes will be eight weeks in length and begin on March 21.

They’re designed to be completed on an accelerated timeline, 50% shorter than normal classes. Most are available exclusively online in subjects including, arts and humanities, business and computer science, career and technical education, science and math, social sciences, and health and wellness.

Yavapai College operates six campuses and centers throughout Yavapai County and offers over 100 degrees and certificates, student and community services, as well as cultural events and activities.

A complete list of available classes is at, www.yc.edu/8week

or call (928) 717-7777.