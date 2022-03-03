Silent Witness program helps capture Cottonwood fugitive in Iowa

A fugitive from Cottonwood has been arrested in Iowa as part of the Yavapai County Silent Witness Catch 22 program.

Austin Fiser was wanted on two counts of child molestation from 2018 and additional charges of indecent exposure and assault from a 2019 incident at a popular hiking trail in Sedona.

Fiser was arrested in January of 2020 by Coconino County Sheriff's Officers but failed to appear for his court hearings in January of this year and Yavapai County issued a felony warrant for his arrest.

YCSO detectives notified law enforcement in Iowa that Fiser may have returned to the state where he was born and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Fiser in Pella, Iowa on Monday.

