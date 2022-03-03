Washington state man dies after falling from cliff at Horseshoe Bend Overlook

Authorities with the National Park Service say a man from Washington state died last month after falling off a cliff at the Horseshoe Bend Overlook near Page.

According to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials, 29-year-old Seyedamirhossein Mirhosseininiri had gone outside of the safety railing among the dispersed crowd on Feb. 14 and fell 1,000 feet into the canyon below.

His body was discovered later that day at the bottom of the canyon by a helicopter medical crew and was transported to Flagstaff.

The incident is under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Officials recommend all visitors at the overlook stay behind the safety railing. They say Mirhosseininiri was living in Bothell, Wash.