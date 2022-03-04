Legislature, Ducey, OK fix to candidate signature glitch

Arizona's Legislature rushed a fix to a glitch created by the once-a-decade re-drawing congressional and legislative district lines that led to wild swings in the number of qualifying signatures candidates need to collect to appear on the ballot.

Gov. Doug Ducey quickly signed the measure that passed the Senate and House on Thursday.

New district maps and numbering led to the issue.

The Legislature’s decision two years ago to move up the primary added to the problem because filing deadlines for public offices were moved up.

The fix is that candidates can choose the lesser of their new district’s required signatures or the statewide average of all legislative districts, which is 492 for Republicans or 469 for Democrats.