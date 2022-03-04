© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

NAU makes masks optional on campuses starting Monday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 4, 2022 at 8:54 AM MST
NAU.jpg
Northern Arizona University
/

Northern Arizona University has made the call to make masks optional starting Monday, March 7. In a message Thursday afternoon from University President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera, the university said masks will not be required on the Flagstaff campus or statewide sites operating in a Low or Medium Community Level.

There are a few exceptions, masks will still be required at campus health Services and health care settings, on NAU buses, and at the Fieldhouse campus testing and vaccination site.

NAU says the decision is based on current CDC guidelines and urged students and staff to be respectful and supportive as people make individual decisions to mask based on their personal comfort level.

Earlier this week the Flagstaff City Council also made masks optional at all city facilities starting Monday.

