Prescribed burn near Lees Ferry planned for next week

Fire managers in Grand Canyon National Park plan to begin a prescribed burn about a mile downriver from Lees Ferry next week.

Ignitions on about five acres of riparian vegetation and tamarisk could begin Wednesday at Paria Beach along the Colorado River.

The Arizona Water protection Fund awarded the Grand Canyon Wildlands Council funding for the project to restore native riparian ecosystems and natural riverside habitats.

It’ll also protect archeological sites from erosion.

Smoke will likely be visible for several days and could impact Paria Beach, the Lees Ferry Campground and Lees Ferry boat ramp.