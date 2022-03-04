Weekend Community Calendar: March, 4-6

If you're looking for something to do this weekend here's just a sample of events going on around Northern Arizona in our Weekend Community Calendar for March 4-6:

FRIDAY

— Each first Friday of the month Art galleries and businesses in historic Downtown Flagstaff open their doors from 6-9pm with special art exhibitions, performances, live music, treats and more. Information at www.artwalkflg.org

— The Sedona Gallery Association invites folks to visit many of their art galleries every first Friday of the month as part of Sedona’s First Friday Galleries Tour. Art galleries at Tlaquepaque, Hillside, Uptown Sedona, Hozho and West Sedona will be from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00pm for free tours. Check out www.sedonagalleryassociation.com for a listing of the featured artists.

— Lake Havasu City hosts First Friday celebrations in the downtown Havasu District on Main Street this Friday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Discover local artisans, makers and pop-up boutiques in the Artist & Vintage Village located along the sidewalks of McCulloch near YardCity with live music by the Whiskey River Band.

— Concerned community members in Prescott are organizing a candlelight vigil Friday evening to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and condemn Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the country. The vigil will be this Friday, March 4, starting at 6 p.m. at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles, phones and other signs of solidarity for Ukraine.

— The Natural History Institute in Prescott presents The Nature of Three Deserts- Sonoran and Arabian and the Desert Within, a talk by author Gary Paul Nabhan. Nabhan's essay in his latest anthology, "The Nature of Desert Nature", challenges traditional notions of the desert and reveals the complexity of what a desert is and can be. Friday from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. in person and via zoom. More information and registration at www.naturalhistoryinstitute.org

SATURDAY:

— The Willow Bend Environmental Education Center hosts Science Saturday at their location at 703 E. Sawmill Road in Flagstaff. This Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. participants will have a chance to learn about archeology with hands-on activities from professional archeologists and NAU archeology students. The event is free and open to everyone.

— The Prescott Winter Farmers market will be going on from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Dignity Health parking lot at the corner of Miller Valley and Iron Springs Road. More information at www.prescottfarmersmarket.org

— Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City will be hosting the Southwest Chowderfest this Saturday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Havasu 95 Speedway. Over 30 Lake Havasu City restaurants and home chefs will be serving up their own unique versions of chowder for a friendly competition to win the Golden Ladle! Tickets and information at www.southwestchowderfest.com

— Catch the 7th Annual Havasu Deuces Car Show this Saturday at the Rotary Community Park in Lake Havasu City. The event is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

— Liberty Wildlife will have live birds of prey on display this Saturday as part of their “Raptors on the Rails” program with the Verde Canyon Railway. Its free to see hawks, owls, eagles, and falcons on the patio of the depot before the train boards in Clarkdale at 300 N. Broadway. The event goes from 11a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

SUNDAY:

— Sedona hosts their Community Farmers Market on Sundays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank Parking Lot at 2201 Route 89A in West Sedona. More information at

www.sedonafarmersmarket.com

ALL WEEKEND:

— The Oak Creek Arts and Crafts Show returns this weekend at the Sedona Vista Village (previously known as the Oak Creek Factory Outlets) just off state route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek. Show hours are from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday and until 5 p.m. Sunday. Numerous artists will be featured with works including paintings, photography, jewelry and Native American art. The event features live entertainment and admission is free.

— The Sedona Public Library along with Red Rock Quilters presents the 27th Annual Quilt Show at their location at 3250 White Bear Road in Sedona. This Saturday is the final day to see dozens of handmade quilts displayed from the ceiling of the library. You can check them out for free during library hours and vote for your favorite.

— The Coconino Quilter’s Guild Quilt Show continues this weekend at the Flagstaff Public Library in Downtown Flagstaff. Viewing is free during open hours at the library. The show continues through March 25.

— Mountain bike enthusiasts will descend upon the beautiful red rocks of Sedona for the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival this weekend. Featuring bike demonstrations, food trucks and unbeatable views. The main exposition will be held at the Sedona Posse Grounds Friday through Sunday. A limited number of tickets will be available each day, more information at www.sedonamtbfestival.com

— It will be a very busy weekend in Lake Havasu City! The "Bluegrass on the Beach Festival" kicks off this Friday and goes all weekend long. Events include workshops, arts and crafts and lots of jam sessions. Tickets and information at www.lakehavasubluegrass.com

— The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center presents: The Voices of Dance. Ballet Victoria's Carmina Burana and the Yavapai College choral ensembles celebrate Borodin, Vivaldi and a host of classical composers in a grand spectacle of music and dance. Saturday evening at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Tickets and more information at www.ycpac.com