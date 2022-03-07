AZ House passes bill to strip wildlife officials of authority to stop killings of endangered wolves

The Arizona House has passed a bill that would strip state wildlife officials of the authority to stop the killing of endangered

Mexican gray wolves in certain circumstances.

The Arizona Republic reports, the measure would bar the Game and Fish Commission from prohibiting a person from killing a wolf if the person feels threatened or if their livestock or pets are in danger.

The bill doesn’t specifically say that only the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can set rules for killing Mexican wolves, but that would be the result if it becomes law.

Opponents of the bill say it would cause confusion.

Mexican gray wolves are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.