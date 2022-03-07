© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

FBI offers reward for information leading to conviction in Jamie Yazzie disappearance, death case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST
Courtesy Photo/FBI
The FBI is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the disappearance and death of Jamie Lynette Yazzie.

Her remains were discovered in November 2021 on the Hopi Reservation after she disappeared in June of 2019.

Yazzie, who was a nursing student, was last seen in the area of Pinon, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation.

The FBI is seeking any information regarding her disappearance and death.

Anyone with credible information is urged to contact the FBI’s Phoenix office, the Chinle Police Department or the nearest American Embassy or consulate.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.tips.fbi.gov.

