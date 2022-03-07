Fire managers plan pile burns this week near Flagstaff

Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest plan to conduct a series of pile burns near Flagstaff this week.

They’ll take advantage of favorable weather conditions and snow on the ground to burn woody debris from machine and hand piles left over from previous fuels treatments.

They’ll conduct the operations on 50 acres at Chimney Springs and Midway off Schultz Pass Road north of the city along with about 50 acres near Mountainaire, 20 acres at A-1 Mountain and 10 acres in east Flagstaff.

Smoke is expected to be visible from the city along with Interstate 40 and Highway 180. Forest officials didn’t give an exact timeline for the start of the burns.