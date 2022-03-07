© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescribed burn planned downstream of Lees Ferry along Colorado River

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST
Fire managers with Grand Canyon National Park plan to initiate a prescribed burn Tuesday downriver from Lees Ferry along the Colorado River.

Ignitions are planned on about 5 acres of the Paria Beach Riparian Restoration project, a little over a mile downriver from the Lees Ferry boat ramp.

Crews will target tamarisk and other vegetation to promote restoration of native riparian ecosystem function and natural riverside habitat. The prescribed burn is also aimed at erosion protection near archaeological sites.

The project is not expected to last more than one day. Smoke will be likely be visible for several days along Paria Beach and the river corridor.

The Grand Canyon Wildlands Council was awarded grant funding through the Arizona Water Protection Fund for the project, in collaboration with Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the National Park Service Utah Parks Group.

KNAU STAFF
