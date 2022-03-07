© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Republican 'unforced errors' threaten path to Senate control

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 4:17 AM MST
Last week Gov. Doug Ducey announced he wouldn't challenge Sen. Mark Kelly to his seat this fall.

Republican missteps that include intense infighting are threatening the GOP’s path to the Senate majority.

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey dealt his party its latest setback by announcing he would not challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly this fall.

But the GOP’s shortcomings extend well beyond Arizona.

Republican candidates in virtually every major battleground state are struggling to keep pace with Democratic fundraising.

Recruiting failures have hurt Republican hopes in Maryland and New Hampshire.

And a surprise plan that would raise taxes is putting Republican candidates on the defensive in states like Wisconsin, Ohio and Florida.

Republican Party Doug Ducey U.S. Senate Mark Kelly 2022 Election
Associated Press
