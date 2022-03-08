© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
AZ Community Foundation announces new grants for Arizona artists

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST
The Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) and the Arizona Commission on the Arts have announced a renewed funding effort to support Arizona artists.

The organizations have announced a partnership with the Newton and Betty Rosenzweig Fund for the Arts, an endowment held at the ACF.

The funding will be accessible to Arizona artists through two established grant programs administered by the Arizona Commission on the Arts: Research and Development Grants provide up to $5,000 in funding to artists who “advance their practices, expand their creative horizons and deepen the impact of their work.”

Artistic Opportunity Grants provide up to $1,500 to assist Arizona artists with professional growth, including studio recording sessions, professional conferences and artist residencies.

More information is at: www.azarts.gov.

