Winter Weather Advisory, high winds and snow for Navajo Nation, northern Arizona

A winter storm is expected to move through the region beginning late tonight and continuing through early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 p.m. Thursday, calling for a 70% chance for high-elevation snow with 1-4 inches of accumulation possible Thursday, 8-10 inches possible above 8000 feet on the San Francisco Peaks.

Wind gusts up to 40mph are expected at times.

Much of the Navajo Nation in Arizona will be affected, including areas near Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Fredonia, Ganado, Kayenta, Shonto and Window Rock.

Flagstaff, Williams and the Doney Park area will also see stormy weather and hazardous driving conditions.

Another inch or so of snow is expected Thursday night, clearing by Friday morning.

Sunny through the weekend with much warmer temperatures in the forecast.