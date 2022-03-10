© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Senate votes against an audit requirement for every election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 10, 2022 at 5:40 AM MST
Matt York/The Associated Press
File photo

The Arizona Senate voted down a plan to require the state auditor general to conduct an exhaustive review following every election.

It was one of four election bills that failed on Wednesday because they had insufficient support from Republicans and Democrats were united in opposition.

The audit bill would have appropriated nearly $4 million a year for a staff to conduct an audit of nearly every aspect of the election in Maricopa and Pima counties as well as two randomly selected smaller counties.

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Senateelection auditarizona auditMaricopa CountyMaricopa County ElectionsPima County
