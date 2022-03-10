Online housing survey shows Queen Creek as top Arizona city to raise a family

A report ranking the West’s top 100 cities to raise a family puts Queen Creek at the top of the list.

Dwellics.com is a search engine that helps people find places to live based on their preferences.

It analyzed data on more than 15,000 cities in the Southwest and on the West Coast, including cost of living, education, crime rates and climate conditions.

Queen Creek, located in greater metro Phoenix, had a near perfect score for things like child care costs, number of parks and outdoor activities and internet speeds.

Other Arizona cities that scored well in the survey include Vail, Chandler and the Catalina Foothills in Tucson.

https://dwellics.com/rankings/best-cities-raise-family-west-2022.