Arizona universities split from Russia financially and academically amid Ukraine war

The Arizona Board of Regents this week ordered the state’s three public universities to distance themselves financially from Russia amid the continued war in Ukraine. Northern Arizona University had a very limited number of Russian investments.

According to an NAU spokesperson, about 40% of the university foundation’s total portfolio is in non-U-S stocks, and only .01% of that was invested in Russian assets. NAU is also halting academic ties with the country by suspending three research projects with Russian counterparts and working to end “an academic agreement funding and facilitating Russian language courses.”

NAU doesn’t have any students in Russia on study abroad programs nor did it have to recall anyone. A small number of NAU students in the U.S. are Russian and Ukrainian citizens and the university says it’s working with them to continue their studies.

The Board of Regents Monday asked the presidents of NAU, the University of Arizona and Arizona State to exit any investments in Russian assets. It also excluded Russian assets from the board’s retirement plan.

Colleges and universities across the U.S. are severing ties with Russia to protest the war in Ukraine that’s now in its third week.