Weekend Community Calendar: March, 11-13

If you're looking for something to do this weekend here's just a sample of events going on around Northern Arizona in our Weekend Community Calendar for March 11-13:

FRIDAY:

— This Friday and Saturday Lowell Observatory presents the 3rd annual Messier Marathon, an all-night virtual star party. Participants can hunt for all 110 objects in Charles Messier's famous catalog along with members of Lowell's educator staff who will offer insights and facts about the Messier catalog. The event can be enjoyed in person Friday and Saturday at Lowell Observatory from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. or virtually on YouTube from 6:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. broadcasting from the Giovale Open Deck Observatory. More information and registration at www.Lowell.edu

— The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance and Sedona Elks Lodge present An Evening with Renee. Sedona singer, Renee Rice, performs a wide selection of songs, ranging from jazz standards to contemporary Pop, Blues, and R&B this Friday at the Sedona Elks Lodge located at 110 Airport Rd. Tickets and information at

. Tickets and information at www.NAZBA.com

SATURDAY:

— Sedona’s 50th annual St. Patrick’s Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday and travels along Jordan Road from the Sedona Heritage Museum to Mesquite Avenue. More information at www.sedona.gov

— The 11th annual Clarkdale Car Show is going on this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in historic downtown Clarkdale. The event is free and will feature live music, beer, food, and rally car races. For more information check out www.clarkdalecarshow.com

— The Prescott Winter Farmers market will be from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Dignity Health parking lot at the corner of Miller Valley and Iron Springs Road. More information at www.prescottfarmersmarket.org

— Every second Saturday from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. the Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center in Prescott Valley hosts a free monthly Memory Café for those living with Alzheimer's disease, dementia and mild cognitive impairment, and their caregivers. A continental breakfast is included. More information at www.AdultCareServices.org

SUNDAY:

— Sedona hosts their Community Farmers Market on Sundays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank Parking Lot at 2201 Route 89A in West Sedona.

www.sedonafarmersmarket.com

ALL WEEKEND:

— The Oak Creek Arts and Crafts Show runs most Saturday and Sundays in Sedona, this weekend you can check it out from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days at Bell Rock Plaza located at Bell Rock Blvd and State Route 89A in the the Village of Oak Creek. The event features live entertainment and admission is free. www.oakcreekartsandcraftsshow.com

— The 2022 Youth Art Exhibition, “Progress & Potential” is currently on display at the Coconino Center for the Arts. This inclusive exhibition celebrates the outstanding progress and unbounded potential of local youth artists in Flagstaff and the regional community. The show ends April 2. Admission is free Wednesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. More information at www.CCAFlagstaff.org

— The Coconino Quilter’s Guild Quilt Show continues this weekend at the Flagstaff Public Library in Downtown Flagstaff. Viewing is free during open hours at the library. The show continues through March 25.

