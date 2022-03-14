Expanded mountain biking trails and trailheads proposed for Prescott area

Officials with the Prescott National Forest are seeking public input for a proposal to construct 17 miles of new trails and trailhead improvements in an area near the city.

The Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance made the proposal for the White Spar/Bean Peaks area three miles south of downtown Prescott.

It’s the result of a Trail Accelerator Grant from the International Mountain Bike Association to study the feasibility of the mountain bike-optimized gravity/flow-style trails.

Trail improvements in the area have been in the works since 2013 and have resulted in the authorization of 145 miles of new trails and 10 enlarged or new trailheads in the Bradshaw Ranger District.

Public input will be accepted through April 12.