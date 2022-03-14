© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Identity of "Little Miss Nobody" to be announced Tuesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 14, 2022 at 5:46 AM MST
Little Miss Noboday
Photo by NCMEC
/
"Little Miss Nobody"

Yavapai County sheriff’s officials believe they now know the name of a little girl whose burned remains were found in a remote desert area nearly 62 years ago.

Officials are planning to give a full update and overview of the investigation Tuesday at Yavapai Community College in Prescott. Dubbed “Little Miss Nobody,” the girl’s partially buried remains were located in a wash on July 31, 1960.

Investigators believed the girl was between 3 and 6 years old and her remains were buried about a week or two before being discovered.

Authorities say the case was ruled a homicide. The girl's remains were exhumed in 2018 so DNA samples could be taken.

