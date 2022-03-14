Tuba City cancer care program receives $8 million in federal funding

A bill to fund the federal government through the rest of this fiscal year that was signed into law Friday includes $8 million for the cancer treatment center at the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.

According to President Jonathan Nez’s office, it’ll help develop long-term care and skilled nursing services for Navajo elders.

"We had the honor of joining First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for a visit to the cancer treatment center and now we are pleased to support the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to reignite the Cancer Moonshot mission to end cancer. The Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation board, CEO, and staff members continue to do great work to help our communities” said Nez in a press release.

The tribe says the funding represents the first federal investment in tribal-based cancer care and will allow the facility to continue with hematology services and move closer to providing radiation oncology treatments so patients won’t have to travel off the reservation for care.

The Tuba City hospital was built in 1975 and was the Navajo Nation’s first-ever cancer treatment facility.