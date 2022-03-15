© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona man arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM MST
An Arizona man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement during the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

Bowie resident Jacob Zerkle was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia with several counts including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and civil disorder.

He was arrested Tuesday in Tucson. According to court documents, Zerkle threw punches at an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department, pushed another officer and grabbed the baton of a third.

The officers were attempting to protect Capitol grounds during the insurrection.

The FBI identified Zerkle through photos taken on Jan. 6, 2021. More than 775 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the riot and nearly 250 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

