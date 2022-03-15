Cathedral Rock Trail in Sedona will close for maintenance Wednesday

The Cathedral Rock Trail in Sedona will be closed for maintenance and improvements starting this Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Forest Service Red Rock Trail Crew will reconstruct rock walls and check the trail for any other signs of erosion or safety issues.

The closure is expected to last through the end of April but could reopen sooner depending on how much construction work is needed.

In a press release Friday, Forest Service officials warned that there is the possibility of large rocks rolling downhill during the construction.

The lower portion of Cathedral Rock Trail - from the trailhead to the .4-mile mark of the trail - will remain open to the public during this project.