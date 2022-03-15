Page High School senior wins prestigious Flinn Scholarship

A senior at Page High School is among 20 students in the state to win the prestigious Flinn Scholarship.

Kaya Dickson was awarded the scholarship valued at more than $130,000 last week and was among almost 1,100 Arizona students who applied.

She went through an extensive interview process earlier this month.

The scholarship covers tuition, housing, meals and a study abroad program through one of the state’s three public universities.

She plans to attend Northern Arizona University in the fall where she says she’ll major in music education and performance. According to Dickson, she eventually wants to be an orchestra teacher or give private lessons to children.

She’s represented Page High at the Northwest Regional Honors Orchestra for all four of her high school years, has taken several AP classes and is involved in numerous clubs.

Dickson is the second Page High student to win the scholarship. Parris Adams, a 2021 graduate, received it last year.