Update: Flagstaff Police arrest shooting suspect

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 15, 2022 at 7:14 AM MST
Juan Bernardo Valenzuela-Santa Cruz
Flagstaff Police Department
The Flagstaff Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting on the city’s southwest side. They say 30-year-old Juan Bernardo Valenzuela-Santa Cruz is wanted following an argument that occurred on South Yale Street.

Flagstaff Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that occurred Sunday in Flagstaff. In a press release Monday evening, officials announced they had apprehended Juan Bernardo Valenzuela Santacruz without incident after receiving several tips from the community.

Police say they arrested the 30-year-old on Flagstaff's east side in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Flagstaff Police Criminal Investigations Unit.

He was wanted following an argument that left one victim shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

Santacruz was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon among multiple other charges and was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility.

