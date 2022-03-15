Update: Flagstaff Police arrest shooting suspect

Flagstaff Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that occurred Sunday in Flagstaff. In a press release Monday evening, officials announced they had apprehended Juan Bernardo Valenzuela Santacruz without incident after receiving several tips from the community.

Police say they arrested the 30-year-old on Flagstaff's east side in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Flagstaff Police Criminal Investigations Unit.

He was wanted following an argument that left one victim shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

Santacruz was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon among multiple other charges and was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility.

