AZ Republicans push for special session to replace huge tax cuts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 16, 2022 at 5:55 AM MST
Arizona Republican lawmakers want to sidestep a voter referendum that has blocked the nearly $2 billion income tax cut they passed last year and are pushing for a special session to repeal and replace them.

Lawmakers have been talking for months about making the move after education advocates collected enough signatures last summer to put them on hold until the November election.

GOP House and Senate leaders were working Tuesday to get all their members on board before Gov. Doug Ducey calls a special session. House Majority Leader Ben Toma says that those talks are ongoing.

Minority Democrats are powerless to stop the repeal and replace plan if majority Republicans stick together.

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Legislaturetax cutsarizona taxesstate and local newsArizona Governor Doug DuceyArizona SenateArizona House
