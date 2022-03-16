© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Lane restrictions begin along US 89 north of Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 16, 2022 at 5:39 AM MST
An 11-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 89 just north of Flagstaff will be under construction starting Wednesday, March 16, as crews work to remove trees that present a safety hazard.

In a press release Tuesday, The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should plan for intermittent lane restrictions along U.S. 89 north and southbound between Townsend-Winona Road and Sunset Crater Road.

The restrictions are expected to be in place weekdays from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. through Thursday, March 31.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and watch for construction crews and equipment while the restrictions are in place.  

