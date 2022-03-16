© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 16, 2022 at 7:27 AM MST
Gary Anderson missing
Navajo Police Dept.
/

The Navajo Nation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Authorities say 54-year-old Gary Anderson was last seen March 14.

His last known location was in Klagetoh on the Navajo Nation, when he left his home on foot to assist his elderly mother. Navajo police say Anderson has not made contact with his family since his disappearance.

He is described as a Native American male, 5”8’, 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The Navajo Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding Gary Anderson’s whereabouts or wellbeing to contact the Window Rock District at 928-871-6111, or call 9-1-1.

.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationNavajo PoliceMISSING PERSONLocal Newsnative americans
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF