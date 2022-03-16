Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing man

The Navajo Nation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Authorities say 54-year-old Gary Anderson was last seen March 14.

His last known location was in Klagetoh on the Navajo Nation, when he left his home on foot to assist his elderly mother. Navajo police say Anderson has not made contact with his family since his disappearance.

He is described as a Native American male, 5”8’, 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The Navajo Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding Gary Anderson’s whereabouts or wellbeing to contact the Window Rock District at 928-871-6111, or call 9-1-1.

