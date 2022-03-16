Northern Arizona Healthcare updates patient visitation guidelines as COVID-19 cases drop

Officials with Northern Arizona Healthcare say they’ve changed patient visitation rules based on reduced spread of COVID-19 in Coconino County and elsewhere.

In a press release, NAH said, effective March 15, they will allow broader patient visitation while continuing to adhere to mask requirements at all times.

Some of the changes for general visitation and the Emergency Department include the allowance of two visitors per day, excluding COVID-positive patients, who may have one visitor per day for one hour.

Patients in shared rooms may now have one visitor per day, and Labor and Delivery patients may have two, healthy support people per day.

Pediatric patients are allowed both parents or two guardians, and visitors to the Special Care Nursery, must screen negative for COVID-19 prior to admittance.

A complete list of guidelines is at NAHealth.com/COVID-visitor-guidelines.

Northern Arizona Healthcare is the region’s largest healthcare organization.