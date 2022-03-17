© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Statewide Silver Alert issued for vulnerable man from Phoenix area

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 17, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST
Andrew Lindsley
Phoenix Police Department
/

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a vulnerable man from the Phoenix area.

Authorities say 30-year-old Andrew Lindsley was last seen earlier today near West Superior Avenue in metro Phoenix.

He reportedly has cognitive delay issues.

Lindsley is described as a Black male, 5’6”, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he may have a black bicycle with him.

Anyone with information on Andrew Lindsley’s whereabouts or well-being is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or dial 911.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newssilver alertMISSING PERSON
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF