ADOT opens public comment period for five-year transportation construction plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public comment for its newly released five-year transportation construction plan.

Projects in the tentative 2023-2027 Transportation Facilities Construction Program include preservation projects like repaving highways and reconstructing bridges.

Nearly $84 million has been earmarked to widen Interstate-17 from Anthem to Black Canyon City and add flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.

I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff is one of the most dangerous stretches of highway in the country, according to a 2021 report by Teletrac Navman.

$125 million has also been designated for the first phase of the I-40/U.S. 93 Kingman interchange. The public comment period closes June 2, 2022.

Online comments can be made at surveymonkey.com/r/ADOTFiveYearSurvey.