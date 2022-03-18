© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

COVID-19 community levels falling to low range in most Arizona counties

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST
covid.jpg

Arizona’s COVID-19 community levels have fallen into the low range for most counties in recent weeks.

Coconino, Yuma and La Paz counties remain in the medium range, however, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency introduced its COVID-19 community level system in February.

Yuma and La Paz counties in southwestern Arizona make up about 3.5% of the state’s population, with approximately 250,000 residents.

Coconino County’s estimated population is around 146,000. Though sparsely populated, it is the second largest county by area in the United States.

arizona news COVID-19 public health
KNAU STAFF
