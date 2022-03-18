Ducey approves measure allowing dentists to give cosmetic Botox injections

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation allowing Arizona dentists to give their patients cosmetic Botox injections. The Legislature passed the measure overwhelmingly.

Dentists testified they're uniquely qualified to give Botox shots because of their training and experience. One said dentists are better qualified than those giving the dermal filler injections at medical spas or at so-called “Botox parties.”

Dentists can already use Botox for medical reasons but will be able to give it for cosmetic purposes when the legislation takes effect this summer.

The bill was among more than a dozen Ducey signed Friday.