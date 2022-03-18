Louise Yellowman County Park to reopen in Tuba City after pandemic closure

Officials with Coconino County have announced plans to reopen the Louise Yellowman County Park in Tuba City on March 21, 2022.

County Parks and Recreation closed the area in March of 2020 due to skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

County officials say the decision to reopen was made in collaboration with Tuba City leaders and health representatives based on a decreasing number of new coronavirus cases and an increase in vaccination availability and distribution.

Officials encourage park visitors to continue wearing masks and social distance, as well as frequent handwashing.

Additionally, the Coconino County Parks and Recreation Department is not approving special events or ramada use and is asking the public to avoid gathering in groups of more than 15 in the interest of public safety.