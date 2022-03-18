Weekend Community Calendar: March, 18-20

If you're looking for something to do this weekend here's just a sample of events going on around Northern Arizona in our Weekend Community Calendar for March 18-20:

FRIDAY:

— Prescott Public Library is hosting Third Friday Chamber Music featuring a flute quartet organized by LeAnne Lawhead, Principal flute of Prescott Pops Symphony from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. This is an in-person event with limited capacity. Face coverings are strongly encouraged. More information at www.prescottlibrary.info

SATURDAY:

— The Natural History Institute in Prescott is hosting a Spring Walk in the Sonoran Desert. Join Liz Makings, collections manager of the Arizona State University Vascular Plant Herbarium, for a field workshop focused on the annual plants of the Sonoran Desert. Tour departs NHI at 8AM and will be back by 6PM. More information at www.NaturalHistoryInstitute.org

— The Willow Bend Environmental Education Center will host a workshop on stone balancing for adults and kids 10-and-up. The event goes from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at their location at 703 E. Sawmill Road in Flagstaff. Participants will learn from master balancer and Back West creative director, Pieter Schaafsma. Registration is required, just go to www.willowbendcenter.org

— The Prescott Winter Farmers market will be from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Dignity Health parking lot at the corner of Miller Valley and Iron Springs Road. More information at www.prescottfarmersmarket.org

— Kingman will celebrate the coming of spring with their End of Winter Farmers Market this Saturday, from 9am – 2PM at the Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 East Andy Devine Ave.

SUNDAY:

— Sedona hosts their Community Farmers Market on Sundays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank Parking Lot at 2201 State route 89A in West Sedona. More information at www.sedonafarmersmarket.com

— This Sunday, in celebration of Women’s History Month and Archaeology Month, the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona is hosting a special presentation entitled “A Colorful Century of Women in Southwestern Archaeology”. Join Northern Arizona University Professor and Chair of Anthropology Dr. Kelley Hays-Gilpin at 1 p.m. March 20, as she explores the history of women in archeology and the recent development of feminist archeology. The program is presented by the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society and ticket sales benefit the VVCAAS Scholarship Program.

Tickets at www.sedonafilmfestival.com

ALL WEEKEND:

— The Town of Camp Verde Pecan & Wine festival is Saturday, from 11 to 7 and Sunday, from 11 to 4. The festival will be located in downtown Camp Verde at 75 E. Hollamon St. Featuring live music, a wine tent with local wines and wineries, a pecan pie contest plus food and craft vendors.

— The 2022 Youth Art Exhibition, “Progress & Potential” is currently on display at the Coconino Center for the Arts. This inclusive exhibition celebrates the outstanding progress and unbounded potential of local youth artists in Flagstaff and the regional community. The show ends April 2. Admission is free Wednesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. More information at www.CCAFlagstaff.org

— The Oak Creek Arts and Crafts Show runs most weekends in Sedona, this weekend you can check it out at the Sedona Vista Village (previously known as the Oak Creek Factory Outlets) just off state Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek. Show hours are from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday. The event features numerous artists with works including paintings, photography, jewelry and Native American art, live entertainment and admission is free. www.oakcreekartsandcraftsshow.com

— The Coconino Quilter’s Guild Quilt Show continues this weekend at the Flagstaff Public Library in Downtown Flagstaff. Viewing is free during open hours at the library and you can even vote for your favorite. The show ends March 25th.

*Coconino Center for the Arts is still accepting applications for their 20th annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition which begins April 1. Download an application from their website flagstaff dash arts dot-org or pick one up in person at their Arts Connection Gallery in the Flagstaff Mall. Applications are due Monday, March 21.

