© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Police asks for public's help in locating missing person, Franklin Marlon Cowboy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST
Franklin Marlon Cowboy
Navajo Police Department
/

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person on the Navajo Nation.

Authorities say Franklin Marlon Cowboy was last seen in Kayenta on January 22, 2022.

He is described as a Native American male, 5’11”, 195 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Cowboy was last seen wearing black overalls. He has multiple tattoos on his back and neck and scars on his face.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or wellbeing should contact the Navajo Police Department Kayenta District at 928-697-5600, or dial 911.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsmissing personsmissing and murdered diné relativesNavajo Nation
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF