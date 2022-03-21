Navajo Police asks for public's help in locating missing person, Franklin Marlon Cowboy

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person on the Navajo Nation.

Authorities say Franklin Marlon Cowboy was last seen in Kayenta on January 22, 2022.

He is described as a Native American male, 5’11”, 195 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Cowboy was last seen wearing black overalls. He has multiple tattoos on his back and neck and scars on his face.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or wellbeing should contact the Navajo Police Department Kayenta District at 928-697-5600, or dial 911.