© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

One man dead, one in custody after shooting in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF,
Associated Press
Published March 21, 2022 at 6:58 AM MST
police.jpg
Google Images
/

An altercation in downtown Flagstaff early Sunday morning left one man dead and another in custody.

Flagstaff police officials say they responded to a report around 1 a.m. Sunday of a large crowd of people fighting in front of a downtown bar.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Police arrested 26-year-old Treysean Michael Anthony Ware at the scene on multiple charges, including suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses told police that Ware and Jackson were fighting outside the bar when Ware pulled a gun out, allegedly shooting Jackson twice.

It’s unclear if Ware has an attorney yet who can speak on his behalf.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaffflagstaff newsstate and local newsFlagstaff Police Departmentflagstaff policeshootingFlagstaff Medical Center
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press