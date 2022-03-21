One man dead, one in custody after shooting in Flagstaff
An altercation in downtown Flagstaff early Sunday morning left one man dead and another in custody.
Flagstaff police officials say they responded to a report around 1 a.m. Sunday of a large crowd of people fighting in front of a downtown bar.
When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
Police arrested 26-year-old Treysean Michael Anthony Ware at the scene on multiple charges, including suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Witnesses told police that Ware and Jackson were fighting outside the bar when Ware pulled a gun out, allegedly shooting Jackson twice.
It’s unclear if Ware has an attorney yet who can speak on his behalf.