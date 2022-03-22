© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Tucson Music Hall to be renamed after Linda Ronstadt

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 22, 2022 at 5:36 AM MST
Linda Ronstadt
Photo by Amy Sussman / Invision
/
AP File Photo

Grammy-winning singer Linda Ronstadt will be honored at the Tucson Music Hall in May when it renames the venue after her.

Ronstadt was born in Tucson and lived there for many years before relocating to San Francisco.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the name change Friday.

Ronstadt collected nearly a dozen Grammys during a career that spanned decades and genres ranging from rock to Mexican ranchera.

She stopped performing in 2009 after she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsCity of TucsonLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press