Tucson Music Hall to be renamed after Linda Ronstadt

Grammy-winning singer Linda Ronstadt will be honored at the Tucson Music Hall in May when it renames the venue after her.

Ronstadt was born in Tucson and lived there for many years before relocating to San Francisco.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the name change Friday.

Ronstadt collected nearly a dozen Grammys during a career that spanned decades and genres ranging from rock to Mexican ranchera.

She stopped performing in 2009 after she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.