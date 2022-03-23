Gov. Ducey invests $1M in Special Olympics Arizona Healthy Athletes Program

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey this week announced a $1 million investment in the state’s Special Olympics Healthy Athletes Program.

It provides critical services related to athlete health care, including physical therapy, mental health, dental and vision care. The funds are allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the funding will ensure health screenings for 1,000 athletes, expand access to mental health providers as well as health education to 1,500 students.

Special Olympics Arizona is currently building a new facility in Goodyear for sports competition and critical resources.

The organization serves more than 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities, with close to 25,000 volunteers statewide.

https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2022/03/governor-ducey-announces-investment-1-million-special-olympics-arizona-healthy