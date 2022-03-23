© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

U.S. Senate unanimously passes resolution honoring accomplishments of Indigenous women

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM MST
Lori Piestewa
National Museum of the United States Army
/

The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution honoring the accomplishments of Indigenous women.

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema sponsored the measure which directly recognizes and honors American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian women who helped shape the history of their communities, Tribes, and the United States.

It recognizes the contributions of Indigenous women through military and public service, business, education, science and medicine, literature and fine arts.

Hopi Tribal member Lori Piestawa is specifically honored in the resolution. She was the first Native American woman to die in combat while serving in the U.S. military. Piestewa was killed in 2003 in the Iraq war while serving in the Army.

https://www.sinema.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2022-03/BUR22233.pdf

