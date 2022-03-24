Apache County authorities searching for missing Concho woman with dementia

Law enforcement officials in Apache County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person with dementia.

65-year-old Doreen Larseen was last seen Wednesday, March 23, in Concho. Authorities say she was last seen on foot around noon.

Larsen is described as a white female, 5’2”, 130 pounds with a slim build, blue eyes and white hair. She was wearing a pair of jeans, a blue jacket with black sleeves, boots and a baseball cap.

A Silver Alert has been issued regarding her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Larsen’s whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Apache County Sheriff’s Office at 928-337-4321, or dial 911.

Larsen also went missing in March of 2021, but was found a day later.