KNAU and Arizona News

AZ House votes to ban transgender athletes from girls' sports teams, reassignment surgery for minors

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST
The Arizona House has voted to prohibit gender reassignment surgery for minors and ban transgender athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams.

The bill previously passed in the state Senate.

Arizona appears poised to join a growing list of Republican-controlled states trying to restrict transgender rights.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has not said whether he will sign either bill.

The Republican governors of Indiana and Utah both vetoed bills this week requiring transgender girls to play on boys sports teams.

Associated Press
