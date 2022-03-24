© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Forest thinning projects continue this week on Chino Valley Ranger District

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 24, 2022 at 2:28 PM MST
Forest thinning operations continue this week on the Prescott National Forest.

Forest Service officials say crews are conducting mechanical thinning projects in the Camp Wood area on the Chino Valley Ranger District.

This week, operations will expand northward on 76 acres.

Forest managers say visitors to the area can expect to see heavy equipment for the next two months and that measures are being taken to protect roads, trails and ecological impact.

The intent of the project is to reduce bark beetle outbreaks and improve the health and resiliency of the forest.

