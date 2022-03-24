Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing vulnerable man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a vulnerable man from the Phoenix metro area.

Authorities say 65-year-old Laddie Ray Boakin was reported missing on Wednesday, March 23.

He was last seen in the area of North 12th Street and East Glendale Avenue. Boakin suffers from multiple medical conditions when may cause him to be confused and disoriented.

He is described as a Black male, 5’10”, 130 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid flannel shirt, black T-shirt, gray or light blue pants and a gray beanie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or well being is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or dial 911.