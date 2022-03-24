Tribal leaders make case for critical water projects

Leaders of two Arizona tribes asked lawmakers Wednesday to support funding for development of critical water infrastructure and to OK a bill that would let tribal water be sold to others in the drought-stricken state.

According to Cronkite News Digest, White Mountain Apache chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood told the Senate Indian Affairs Committee that her tribe needs more time and money to complete a long-delayed rural water system.

It was promised by the federal government more than 10 years ago.

Colorado River Indian Tribes Chairwoman Amelia Flores said her tribe has deals to reallocate some of its water but needs congressional approval to do so.

Flores said the hearing wasn't just about water and infrastructure, but about “sovereignty for our tribal people.”