KNAU and Arizona News

Man acknowledges leading outsized group in Grand Canyon hike

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 25, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST
Grand Canyon
AP Photo/Matt York, File
/
This file photo shows visitors at the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon, Arizona, on May 15, 2020. Joseph Don Mount of Chehalis, Wash., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor on Friday, March 25, 2022, for his acknowledged role in organizing a rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon for nearly 140 people when the size of such groups was limited. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

A Washington state man who acknowledged organizing a rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon National Park for 139 people when the size of such groups is limited has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the 2020 trip.

Joseph Don Mount of Chehalis pleaded guilty to violating the limit on group size and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Beginning about five years ago, the park limited the number of visitors in such groups to 11 people because it was seeing more hikers.

Mount was warned about the size limitation, but investigators say he kept organizing the trip.

Associated Press
