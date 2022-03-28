Arizona ranks high for places named with offensive slur against Indigenous women

Arizona may be a focus when federal officials meet with tribes this week to talk about possible new names for places that currently contain a slur against Native women.

A list compiled by the U.S. Geological Survey shows 67 locations in Arizona that have the "S-word" in their name. That ranks the state third among 37 states, trailing only California and Idaho, according to a report by Cronkite News.

Those locations and others across the U.S. will be the subject of Interior Department virtual consultation sessions with tribes to consider replacement names for a term that is considered derogatory and racist toward Indigenous women.

In Arizona, the locations sit on federal, state, private and tribal lands, including 11 on the Navajo, Fort Apache, San Carlos and Fort Mojave reservations.

Pima is reportedly the only county in the state that does not use the term.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland started the name change push in November, 2021, when she signed an order declaring the word a derogatory term.